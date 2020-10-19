Olivia Mathers Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny White Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

The model also brought a book to read.

Olivia Mathers brought the heat in her most recent Instagram upload, which hit her page on Sunday, October 18. The model shared a sizzling triple-pic update in which she went scantily clad while enjoying a relaxing day on the beach.

The trio of snaps were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, per the geotag, where Olivia was seen enjoying Australia’s beautiful spring weather by the ocean. The camera was positioned above her for each photo, capturing almost a complete look at her phenomenal figure as she stretched out on top of a gorgeous tasseled beach blanket from Sand Cloud to soak up some sun.

The 23-year-old brought a book with her for the outing, which she appeared completely indulged in the first photo of the series. She turned her gaze to the camera in the second slide of the post, though hid her face almost entirely with a floppy straw sunhat by the end of the upload.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s certainly did not disappoint. She let it all hang out in a classic white two-piece from House Of CB that popped against her deep, allover tan. It included a bandeau top with a bamboo ring detail that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The piece had minuscule cups that were worn in a scrunched up fashion over her chest, covering up only what was necessary as she basked in the sun.

The style made for a seriously racy display of skin, as both her cleavage and ample underboob were exposed. However, her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

Olivia’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as sexy. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her long, sculpted legs, as well as a teasing glimpse at her enviable buns. It also had a thin, strappy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat stomach, and abs.

Fans seemed thrilled by Olivia’s latest social media appearance, awarding the post more than 19,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments.

“You look so hot and sexy,” one person gushed.

“What a body,” wrote another fan.

“Perfect tan. Wow!” a third follower remarked.

“You are bloody amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Summer may still be weeks away, but Olivia has already logged plenty of time by the beach. She shared a few snaps from another trip to the shore last week in which she showed off her ample assets in a pink floral bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 25,000 likes and 128 comments to date.