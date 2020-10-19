The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers Video: Abby And Chance Heat Up

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video for October 17 through 23 teases that as the weather cools down things heat up with several Genoa City couples. Notably, Chance and Abby make plans to move forward in their relationship.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is grieving the loss of her grandmother Dina (Marla Adams). She was lucky enough to have a few happy moments with her grandmother before she passed. This week, Chance (Donny Boaz) works to keep his girlfriend’s mind occupied and he lifts her spirits by putting his entire focus on her.

Before Dina passed, Abby told her Aunt Traci (Beth Maitland) that she and her boyfriend planned to start a family. She also let Ashley (Eileen Davidson) know, and they discussed Abby’s fears, but Ashley told her daughter to go with her gut. Both women in Abby’s life supported her decision to try to become a mother again, and it seems like she plans to move forward despite her sadness that Dina won’t be alive to meet her first great-grandchild.

Chance works hard to distract Abby from her woes with some adult time in a steaming hot shower. The intense moments manage to do the job, at least for a little while.

Abby loves all the attention, but she thinks that eventually, she has to get back to reality. After all, they can’t stay in their room 24/7. However, Chance wonders if that is something that has to happen.

Although Abby thinks that reality has to seep back into their lives at some point, Chance disagrees. Sure, he has his own worries now that Paul (Doug Davidson) is looking into his activities with Adam (Mark Grossman) during their time together in Las Vegas.

Although Chance’s job offer at the Genoa City Police Department hangs in the balance, Chance wants to make his life with Abby. He’s ready to settle down and have kids with her, and now that she’s on board, Chance isn’t interested in letting the difficult things they’re both dealing with derail anything that they have in the works.

It looks like both Abby and Chance will at least have a happy future as a couple regardless of what happens with their lives outside of their relationship. Unfortunately, no matter how hard they try, reality eventually creeps in. Hopefully what they have built is strong enough to weather the storms coming their way. If Chance gets what he wants, they will be fine regardless of the outcome of Paul’s investigation.