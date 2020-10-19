Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

Brie Bella gave her 7.8 million Instagram followers a treat on Sunday with a sweet share of herself, twin sister Nikki Bella, and their brother J.J. Garcia.

In the post, the trio was pictured at what appeared to be an outdoor patio, as they all held up glasses of red wine for the occasion. Trees were pictured behind them with patio lights strewn about and a white counter top was in the front.

The siblings all smiled for the photo, with Nikki and Brie giving close-mouthed smirks and J.J. showing his pearly whites for the camera. Nikki pulled her hair up in a high ponytail and cocked her head to the right as the slung her left arm around her brother. J.J., in the center, looked happy between his two sisters, holding his glass with his right hand while Bella, taking the selfie, was more in-focus in the front.

Nikki wore what looked like a fitted dress, with a black tank top and a black-and-white polka dot-style bottom that started at her waist and hugged over her hips. J.J. sported a long-sleeved black shirt with buttons that came down the front. Brie, who wore her dark tresses long and straight, had on what appeared to be a cream-colored blazer and gray fedora-style hat.

The WWE star also charmingly wrote that it was “always” about the trio in her caption, posting two yellow hearts to signal her affection for her siblings.

Brie’s fans flocked to the upload with their appreciation, with over 98,000 likes and more than 400 comments that occurred within minutes of posting. Several users left heart eyes emoji to share their love for the family photo while others wrote out their appreciation, saying how good the three siblings looked together.

“Gorgeous,” wrote one user.

“The beard looks great,” commented a fan, responding to J.J.’s new look.

“Omg is that JJ!? He looks so different with a beard. So handsome,” another person added.

“Name a more iconic trio… I’ll wait,” stated a follower.

The twins have been keen on spending time together lately, recently posting another sweet share of themselves riding in the car with their newborn babies. As The Inquisitr reported, the moms were “road trippin” in that Instagram video, as Nikki filmed she and Brie driving along with their sons, Matteo and Buddy, who were strapped in to their car seats in the back. Nikki sported a blush turtleneck top and ponytail for that clip while Brie had on a ditsy floral-type blouse or dress.