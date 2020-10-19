Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Ample Assets In A Sexy Lace Bra & Matching Thong: ‘Happy Sunday’

The German model also layered up in a cozy flannel.

Deborah Tramitz returned to her Instagram page today to wish her 1 million-plus followers a “happy Sunday.” The model accompanied her sweet message with a stunning new set of photos in which she flaunted her ample assets in a very revealing ensemble.

The 27-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her phenomenal figure in a set of her “beloved” lingerie from BumBum that left very little to the imagination. She sported a daring black lace bra with a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage, which was further accentuated by its underwire-style cups. A set of dainty gold necklaces fell down her decolletage, adding some bling to the barely there look that further highlighted the beauty’s busty display.

Deborah also rocked a matching lace thong that took her ensemble to the next level. The lingerie covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and toned thighs completely exposed. Meanwhile, its scalloped waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and toned abs.

The German hottie added a thick, white-and-gray flannel as an extra layer to her look that gave it the perfect fall vibe. It was left completely open, ensuring that her fans could get a good look at her flawless physique.

Deborah posed in what appeared to be the dining room of her house in the images, which was furnished with a large wooden table and a slew of black chairs. She stood directly in front of the camera in the first shot, pushing her hips out to the side while gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare.

The model stood with her backside to the lens in the second slide, though her eyes were still locked on something out of the frame. She let her cozy button-up slink down her arms in an alluring manner, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her bronzed derriere.

In the caption of the upload, Deborah asked her fans to choose their favorite photo, to which many happily obliged. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the sexy share.

“2, beautiful babe,” one person wrote.

“1 all day,” remarked another fan.

“Both are absolutely stunningly gorgeous shots. My favorite is the first,” a third follower responded.

“No reason to choose, you can never get too much of a good thing!!” quipped another fan.

The post has also racked up more than 26,000 likes within less than a day’s time.