Bella Hadid Stuns In Sexy See-Through, All Black Givenchy Look

Bella Hadid dazzled her 34.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a series of sexy shots from the new Givenchy collection.

In the photos, Bella wore a look from the designer, displaying a pair of fitted black pants that came up around her waist and flared out at the ends. The top was also black and made up of what appeared to be a silk material, coming up around her neck and draping over her arms and down the front and back. The sides were open, revealing a mesh-looking tank top that was see-through enough to display her side cleavage.

The model accessorized her look with a pair of strappy, unique high heels that had a tan sole and straps around the top and back of the foot but white heels that had a curved shape. She only had on a few gold rings and small earrings, pulling her hair back into a casual updo. Bella also carried a large crocodile-style square-shaped black bag with a gold handle.

In the series of photos, Bella was situated on a white staircase with lights lining the walls. She showed off the look with various different angles, from standing upright in a few shots to crouching on the stairs, positioning her hands around her face in an attractive manner. She also gave the camera a few close-up shots for more detail, displaying the purse and accessories that complemented the look.

For the upload, Bella shouted out Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams in her caption, saying how his collection goes “absolutely crazy” and stated how “proud” she was of his work.

Fans were quick to respond to the multi-photo set, with more than 1 million likes and over 2,800 comments. Many followers left their appreciation in heart eyes and fire emoji while others wrote out their affection for the post in the comments section.

“She UNDERSTOOD the ASSIGNMENT,” joked one user.

“The queen said WATCH ME SLAY,” commented one fan.

“Wow amazing,” said another follower.

“YOU JUST BLESSED MY EYES,” gushed another user, expressing their love in al caps.

Bella has been keen on showing off her amazing figure in a slew of sexy posts. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 24-year-0ld flaunted her figure in a barely-there bikini while posing on floats by the pool. In the caption of her upload, she encouraged users to vote in the 2020 election, telling them it was “time” to make the move at the ballot box.