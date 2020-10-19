Victoria Justice Shows Off A Back View Of Skintight Leggings To Celebrate Her ‘Favorite Holiday’

Victoria wore a red set from Fabletics.

Victoria Justice thrilled her fans by flaunting her fit figure in a vibrant athletic ensemble. On Sunday, the Victorious star took to Instagram to share a set of two gorgeous photos of her look, ensuring that her fans got to see the front and back of the two-piece set.

Victoria, 27, informed her fans that October 18 was International Leggings Day, which she jokingly described as her “favorite holiday.” The actress is a celebrity ambassador for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand, so she naturally celebrated the special occasion by modeling a festive look from the athleisure line.

Victoria stunned in a form-fitting red crop top with short sleeves and a high neckline. Her second snapshot revealed that the back of the piece included a large oval-shaped cutout to provide a little extra ventilation during an intense sweat session. Her matching leggings fit her slender legs like a glove. The pants had a high waist that hit right at her navel. The top of her bellybutton barely peeked out over the wide, smoothing waistband. The pants also featured piping details and handy side pockets.

When Victoria showed off a back view of the leggings, she revealed that they had a Y-shaped seam on the seat. This design element accentuated the curves of her peachy derriere.

In both shots, she posed in the middle of a paved road. The land beyond the curb sloped up. It was covered with dense leafy bushes, trees, and other verdant plants. Her choice of natural backdrop made the crimson color of her outfit really stand out.

For her front photo, the former Nickelodeon star posed with her left hip cocked and her right leg popped out to the side with her knee bent. By separating her legs, she emphasized the slim shape of her toned thighs. Her ensemble also bared a significant amount of her midriff, which provided a peek at her washboard abs. She made sure that her followers noticed the pockets on her pants by sliding her left hand into the one on the corresponding side. Her right hand rested on her thigh. Her head was angled away from the camera, and she gazed off into the distance.

Victoria wore her dark hair with a center part, and her locks were styled sleek and straight. In her second photo, she used her hands to hold her tresses up in a ponytail, providing an unobstructed view of the back of her top.

In her caption, she informed her followers about a Fabletics giveaway, but many of them chose to compliment her in the comments section instead of participating in the contest.

“You are so cute,” one fan opined.

“I adore you and I am immensely proud to be your fan,” added another admirer.

“You always look so good. How do you do that???” a third person commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Victoria recently revealed that she was enjoying a trip to South Africa, where it’s currently springtime. She showed her Instagram followers how gorgeous the weather there was by snapping two photos in a field of wildflowers.