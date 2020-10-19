Ashley Resch Flaunts Cleavage In Cheetah Print Bikini: ‘I Keep It Nice’

Model Ashley Resch thrilled her Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself outside, modeling a sensual bikini.

In the shot, the background featured rolling hills filled with green trees and buildings, and Ashley stood amid pieces of tall brown grass.

The model wore a tiny cheetah print bikini top. The swimwear consisted of two triangles with a thing string threaded through the bottom to connect them and tied around Ashley’s ribcage. The minuscule cups were rushed, revealing plenty of sideboob and underboob, along with her ample cleavage. She paired it with the matching bottoms that dipped low in front, baring her flat tummy. The sides rose high over Ashley’s hips, highlighting her nipped-in waist and flared out hips.

The swimsuit bared many of Ashley’s intricate tattoos across her arm and torso. A hint of her thigh ink was visible, but much of it remained in the shadow.

Ashley wore her highlighted blond locks in layered waves, which swept mostly to one side of her head from a deep side part. She held one arm bent with her hand resting in her hair, and her other hand was splayed over her side, showcasing her long, light manicure. Ashley accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and a ring on her middle finger. She stared into the camera’s lens with a smoldering look on her face, holding her full lips slightly open.

She tagged photographer Koby Einstein with the photo credit. Her Instagram followers shared lots of love for the post, with more than 6,300 hitting the “like” button, and over 100 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the beach-ready look.

“You have beautiful eyes! What a stunning view,” enthused one fan who used a red heart-eye emoji, a flame, and a heart to complete the comment.

“This is giving me a kind of a young Sharon Stone vibe. Very sexy. I love it,” a second Instagram user declared.

“You are the baddest woman on IG. Smoking hot body and sexy ink. Thank you, Ashley,” wrote a third follower who used roses, flames, hearts, and red lips to make the point.

“How are you always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman,” wondered a fourth devotee.

