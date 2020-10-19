Evgeniya Lvovna Shows Off A Cool Hat Trick While Dancing In Skintight Yoga Pants

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she danced in skintight yoga pants while performing a cool trick with a baseball cap.

The leggings were high-waisted silhouette that cinched around Evgeniya’s midriff to highlight her hourglass figure. The fabric consisted of a tight spandex-like material that hugged her curves to their best advantage. The leggings were a pretty purple color that complemented the soft gray and white tones of the wall behind her.

Evgeniya paired the yoga pants with a classic sports bra. It had a low scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage. The straps were a thin spaghetti style that exposed as much of her collarbone and shoulders as possible while still offering support. The hem cropped just below the bust to expose her washboard abs. The color of the sports bra was just slightly lighter than the lilac of the yoga pants.

The fitness model styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look and her long brunette waves cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist. She wore a pair of brown sunglasses perched on her head and accessorized with a gold pendant necklace with a cross charm.

Evgeniya began the clip by giving the camera peace signs with both of her hands. She clasped a black baseball cap in her mouth and moved her hips back and forth. Suddenly, Evgeniya tilted her chin down so that her sunglasses fell down into the baseball cap.

She then tilted her head back up so that her sunglasses landed on her face and her hat neatly perched on her head.

After completing the cool maneuver, Evegniya danced around some more, moving her hands from side to side and bending her leg. To conclude the cute clip, she smiled at the camera while sticking out her tongue.

The video was originally posted to TikTok and had the company logo in the corner. Evgeniya then reposted the upload via Instagram Reels.

Fans loved the cheeky new video and quickly expressed their praise for the fun update.

“Amazing stunt,” gushed one impressed follower, emphasizing the sentiment with a kissing face emoji.

“What’s the saying again? ‘It’s all fun and games, until someone loses an eye,'” teased a second.

“Skills!!!” raved a third, concluding the comment with both a smiley face and two pink hearts.

