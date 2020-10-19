Hannah Brown Bares Her Shoulders In A Pink Dress While Posing In Her ‘Personal Pumpkin Patch’

Hannah Brown seems to be enjoying fall in L.A.

Hannah Brown is all set for fall, as seen in a handful of photos that she shared on Instagram. On Sunday, The Bachelorette star claimed that she has her very own “personal pumpkin patch” and the pictures proved that she may be right.

Sitting on a bail of hay, Hannah posed in a series of three snapshots wearing a cute pink gingham dress. She bared her slender shoulders as the garment slipped down her arms to reveal some skin. The loose sleeves puffed out with elastic wrapped around the wrists. The bodice was shirred and the hem of the dress went down right above her ankle. The 26-year-old went barefoot for the photo op. Her softly curled tresses hung down over her bare shoulders with a slight side part.

The location seemed to be a perfect area for snapping some amazing pictures. The long, narrow pathway featured an outside wall of a building on one side and a natural fence on the other. Hannah was surrounded by plenty of pumpkins and corn stalks. She held onto a bouquet of pink flowers as they were placed on the hay beside her.

In the first Instagram snap, the reality star had her foot propped up onto an oversized pumpkin. She had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera. The second pic showed her backside as she appeared to be walking away from the scene still holding onto the flowers.

The third and final picture revealed her in a relaxing pose sitting back on the bale of hay. She was leaning against the wall with one leg straight up in front of her and her other one bent with her foot resting on the pumpkin. There were even more autumn decorations in the background with pretty dried greenery seen hanging over the walkway.

Hannah’s followers seemed to love these fall photos and they let her know how beautiful she looked.

“These are the most stunning photos I’ve ever seen,” one fan said.

“You look gorgeous HB,” remarked another follower.

“Well, this is adorable,” a third person told her.

“Queen Hannah,” said a fourth admirer.

She is no stranger to showing off some her best styles on social media. Just recently, Hannah rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a plaid shirt while she posed with a skateboard in front of her and the sandy beach behind her. She seems to have transformed into an L.A. girl, but her heart is still in Alabama where she is originally from.