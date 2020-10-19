Brielle Biermann Rocks Pigtails & Shows Off Her Curves In A Form-Fitting Dress: ‘Dim the Lights’

Brielle posed inside a car and in a public restroom.

Brielle Biermann modeled a fun hairstyle and a slinky dress in her latest Instagram share, a set of two buzz-generating snapshots that she posted to her account on Sunday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star looked like she was ready to party in style. Brielle, 23, stunned in a sultry and sophisticated beige gown that was a few shades lighter than her own creamy complexion. The gossamer number appeared to be crafted out of delicate chiffon fabric that had a subtle sheen. The gown had flattering ruched sides that created texture and depth.

Brielle’s first photo framed her from the top of her head down to bottom of her thighs, revealing that her snug skirt was knee length or longer. The top of the dress also hugged her body tightly, showcasing her buxom bust and slim waistline. Its low neckline cut straight across her chest, displaying a considerable amount of her décolletage, which looked slightly sun-kissed and silky smooth. She accessorized her look with large silver hoop earrings and a few gold bangle bracelets.

She wore her hair in a style that was somewhat at odds with the glamorous appearance of her gown. Her glossy, espresso-colored tresses were pulled up in two high pigtails, each of which had a thick segment of hair wound around the base. The length of her locks was curled so that soft waves fell over her shoulders. Two short tendrils curved around the sides of her heart-shaped face.

Brielle used tags to share the identity of the two women who were responsible for her stunning hairstyle: hair extension guru Brittany Harrington and Habit Salon owner Chrissy Rasmussen. She also revealed that she was wearing makeup from KAB Cosmetics, the beauty line that she co-founded with her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In her first photo, Brielle sat inside a vehicle. It was dark outside, and a bright purple light illuminated part of her door. She seemed to reference the light by including a purple heart emoji in her caption.

She casually propped her left elbow against the back of her seat as she caressed the base of one of her pigtails with her manicured fingers. Her right arm was draped over her lap, and her eyes were directed toward the windshield.

Brielle’s second slide was a blurry mirror selfie snapped inside a public restroom. She wore a fluffy, bubblegum pink robe over her dress.

Brielle’s look was a smash hit with her Instagram followers.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“What a babe,” another admirer chimed in.

“This is my fav look of yours!! bringing back the pig tails,” a third person commented.

