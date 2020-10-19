Brennah Black Flashes Cleavage And Smoldering Gaze Wearing Only A Plunging Tweed Jacket

Brennah Black displayed a sexy, sophisticated look in her latest Instagram share on Sunday evening, with a pair of snaps that titillated her 629,000 followers. The voluptuous Playboy model opted to take her pants off for the first image, flaunting her bare thighs and lots of cleavage in the three-quarter beauty shot.

The post garnered over 3,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Brennah looked flawless as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression and her full lips slightly parted. A warm, diffused light kissed her high cheekbones and strong jawline. Her blazer featured a delicate plaid tweed in white, lime, and forest green that beautifully complimented the shade of her pale eyes.

The garment was well-tailored and had a deep, revealing v-neckline with a stylish unfinished edging along the hem. She wore nothing beneath the garment, allowing her bare breasts to fall freely against the structured fabric. Her right breast was barely contained, and the faint, triangular-shaped evidence of her summer bikini tan was exposed.

She posed sitting and faced the camera with her left side and her knees together. Both elbows were bent and her arms extended behind her body, allowing her palms to rest at the top of her thighs with her fingers facing one another. She leaned forward slightly with her back straight and threw her shoulders back to emphasize the swell of her curvaceous bust.

The second image pictured Brennah standing, leaning casually against the wall behind her with one arm crossed below her chest, which maximized the depth of her cleavage. She also added the second half of the ensemble — a matching pair of slim-cut slacks.

Brennah’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and flooded the comments section with adoration for her appearance, as well as replying to her humorous caption.

“Absolutely. Especially when your pictures pop up. Your [sic] the perfect 10,” responded one fan.

“You in green is it,” praised a second person, accompanying the compliment with an appropriate green heart.

Luckily for her fans, Brennah posts prolifically to her social media page, and frequently attired in exquisite lingerie that shows off her voluptuous figure. A few days ago, TheInquisitr covered an update in which the buxom blonde wore skintight white denim paired with a scintillating strapless corset featuring delicate pink embroidery.

The outfit highlighted her ample assets as she sprawled on what appeared to be a custom Harley Davidson motorcycle with a matte black finish. To date, the share has racked up nearly 12,000 likes.