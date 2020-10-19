Dolly Castro Wows In Red Bikini Showcasing Stellar Abs And Cleavage

Fitness model and Instagram sensation Dolly Castro is heating up her social media feed yet again this Sunday. The Nicaraguan bombshell shared a new photo to her page on October 18 that showed off her impressive physique. The brunette beauty posed in front of an outdoor fireplace and supported herself by placing her elbows on its mantle.

Dolly sported a red strapless bikini that featured a high-waisted bottom. Both pieces of the sexy swimsuit contained a large bamboo buckle at their centers. She wore her long brunette locks straight and parted down the middle, making her tresses land right at her waistline. Dolly paired the bathing suit ensemble with gold oversized earrings, as well as a gold chain link bracelet and an anklet on each foot. Also seen in the photo was Dolly’s impressive engagement ring that could be spotted from a mile away.

Looking off to her right, Dolly smiled as she cocked her hips to one side which showed off the definition of her signature abs. Her wide hips also stole the show and were emphasized by her pointing the toes on her left foot.

In just a few hours, Dolly’s hot new photo brought in over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans. Comments from her admirers piled in, both in English and her native Spanish. Most comments came in the form of everyone’s favorite universal language: emoji.

Fire symbol and heart-eyed smiley faces lined up one after the other from those fans who couldn’t figure out the right words.

Dozens of fawners wrote “Hermosa” below the snapshot, meaning “beautiful.” Other’s called her “perfection” and a “goddess.”

“You’re so perfect mi amor,” one commenter wrote.

“You are so amazing, I always feel the power of your good vibes. You are somebody that inspired [sic] to others,” another added.

Her caption for the post was simple, as she quoted a line from the song “Relación” by Sech, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee. Per Google Translate, the lyric reads “If I wear so many chains, it is not for anyone to tie me,” which was perfect for her post given the style of jewelry she chose.

Dolly’s last bikini post on Instagram came a week ago where she posed in another red bathing suit, one that was much brighter than today’s. The fitness guru lounged in a cabana on the beach as she sipped from a coconut. Traditionally Dolly posts mostly photos in workout gear and teaches her 6.2 million followers how to squat their way to a rump like hers.