Vanessa Hudgens Posts Stunning ‘Cabaret’-Style Costume In Dramatic Headpiece & Bustier

Vanessa Hudgens stunned her 39.3 million followers on Sunday with another Halloween-inspired Instagram post, continuing her streak of sporting an array of stylish costumes.

The Princess Switch star posted two dazzling shots to her feed and noted that she was “inspired” by Cabaret, the 1972 musical drama film starring Liza Minnelli.

In the photo set, Vanessa wore a black corset top with lace detail and sparkles all over. The piece pushed up her alluring décolletage. She also sported a crimson red shawl around her arms, seemingly made of a silk material with feathers on the ends.

The look was complemented with numerous accessories, including a few silver necklaces draped high around her neck and some falling lower to her chest. The 31-year-old also wore small silver earrings in her ears, but the real showstopper of the costume was a head piece that jutted out from her head in various stalks with stars at the ends.

In the first shot, Vanessa gave a seductive stare directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. The second image showed her in two different identical images mirrored with each other, as the actress presented a coy look to the camera with her lips pursed.

Vanessa’s background decor also complemented the playful outfit, with a white curtain that had long black threads and spiders all over it. Orange lantern-style lights were also hung over the top from the ceiling.

Vanessa’s followers showed their appreciation within hours of the post, offering more than 331,000 likes and over 900 comments. Numerous people gave their support with fire and heart emoji, while others wrote about their admiration of the costume and their love of the movie it referenced.

“In here, life is beautiful. The girls (you) are beautiful!!!” exclaimed one user, echoing a line from the film.

“Spooky queen! you’re so beautiful!” wrote another fan.

“Okay. You’re a queeen,” gushed a third follower.

“So gorgeous wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Vanessa’s Cabaret look is another stylish costume worn in a series of recent Halloween-themed posts from the actress. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the High School Musical actress wore an Elvira-inspired, “Black Widow” look with a long dress and spiderwebs in the background.

She topped off the style with her hair piled high on her head as some pieces cascaded around her shoulders.

Vanessa also smiled at the camera and held her hands out in a spooky manner to accentuate the look.