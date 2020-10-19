Vanessa Hudgens Posts Stunning ‘Cabaret’-Style Costume In Dramatic Headpiece & Bustier

Vanessa Hudgens stunned her 39.3 million followers on Sunday with another Halloween-inspired Instagram post, continuing her streak of sporting an array of stylish costumes.

The Princess Switch star posted a series of two dazzling shots to her feed and noted that she was “inspired” by Cabaret, or the 1972 musical drama film starring Liza Minnelli.

In the photo set, Vanessa wore a black corset top with lace detail and sparkles all over, pushing up her alluring décolletage. She also sported a crimson red shall around her arms, seemingly made of a silk material with feathers on the ends.

The look was complemented with Vanessa’s numerous accessories, with a few silver necklaces draped high around her neck and some falling lower to her chest. The 31-year-old also wore small silver earrings in her ears, but the real showstopper of the costume was a head piece that jutted out from her head in various pieces with stars at the ends.

In the first shot, Vanessa gave a seductive stare directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. The second image showed her in two different identical images mirrored with each other, as the actress presented a coy look to the camera and had her lips pursed.

Vanessa’s background decor also complemented the playful outfit, with a curtain that had long black threads and spiders all over. Orange lantern-style lights also hung all over the top of the ceiling.

Vanessa’s followers showed their appreciation within hours of the post, with more than 331,000 likes and over 900 comments. Numerous people gave their support with fire and heart emoji while others wrote in their admiration of the costume, also mentioning their love of the movie it referenced.

“In here, life is beautiful. The girls (you) are beautiful!!!” exclaimed one user, echoing a line from the Cabaret film.

“[S]pooky queen! you’re so beautiful!” wrote another fan.

“Okay. You’re a queeen,” gushed one person.

“So gorgeous wow,” an admirer commented.

Vanessa’s Cabaret look is another stylish costume worn in a series of recent Halloween-themed posts from the actress. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the High School Musical actress wore an Elvira-inspired, “Black Widow” look with a long dress and spiderwebs in the background. She topped off the style with her hair piled high on her head as some pieces cascaded around her shoulders. Vanessa also smiled at the camera and held her hands out in a spooky manner to accentuate the look.