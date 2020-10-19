Yaslen Clemente Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Instagram Video

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.2 million followers with a steamy video in which she showcased her curves in a colorful swimsuit. The two-piece she wore was from the brand Meg Liz Swim, a company that crafts handmade reversible bikinis, according to their Instagram bio. Yaslen tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption so her followers would know where to get the look.

She showcased her incredible physique in a top that featured triangular cups crafted from a fabric with an eye-catching print. The material incorporated shades of blue, pink and purple, and the triangular cups featured thin straps that stretched around her neck and back. They also had a trim incorporating cut-out segments along the neckline, which showcased Yaslen’s cleavage as well as a bit of extra skin. The revealing top also put her toned arms and shoulders on display.

She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms, created from the same fabric. The bottoms likewise had cut-out details that showed off a bit of extra skin, and the straps stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and highlighting her voluptuous lower body.

Yaslen wore a belly button ring and some simple stud earrings as her only accessories, letting her curves take center stage in the ensemble.

She was posing outside in a backyard area that featured a luxurious-looking pool as well as several palm trees that filled the space with greenery. The steamy video was also a promotional tool for the energy drink company Bang Energy, as Yaslen sipped a can in the clip, and also tagged the company in the caption. At one point in the update, she tugged at her bikini bottoms, tantalizing her followers with her seductive moves.

Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part and tumbled down in voluminous curls, brushing her collar bone. She looked incredible in the skimpy swimsuit, and her fans raced to hit the like button. The post received over 23,400 likes within eight hours, as well as 189 comments from her eager audience.

“You’re so beautiful baby,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You have a great perfect body,” another follower added, captivated by Yaslen’s physique.

“You are absolutely fantastic so unbelievably gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Gosh, your smile,” another commented, loving Yaslen’s expression.

