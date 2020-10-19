Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Fit Figure In An Incredibly Tiny White Top

Lady Gaga is showing off her fit figure and tattoos in a revealing new Instagram post that comes with an important message for her followers.

The singer took to the social media site on Sunday to share a picture of herself wearing a very small white top that gave a glimpse of her flat stomach and well-toned arms. With her arm extended and held in the back of her head, the singer flashed a wide smile for the selfie and showed off the trumpet tattoo on her upper arm.

The photo was more than just a chance to show her pearly whites and flaunt her figure for her Instagram following. In the caption, the 34-year-old shared some advice on how to make sure their mail-in votes are counted this election.

In the caption, Lady Gaga gave a reminder that the signature on their ballot needs to match the one they have on file with their local election office. That doesn’t always come easy for the singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta but has gained fame as Lady Gaga. She shared that whenever she needs to sign legal documents, she needs to repeat her given name over and over in order to overcome the tendency to sign the name she uses while performing.

Lady Gaga directed fans to Vote.org for more rules about how and when they need to vote.

The revealing picture, and the important message contained in the caption, was a huge hit with her fans. The post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and plenty of comments complimenting her efforts to help people make their voices heard and make sure their votes count this election season.

“So proud of you for spreading voting awareness,” one person wrote.

