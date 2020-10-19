‘Big Brother 22’ Week 11 Spoilers: One Houseguest’s Fate Is Sealed Ahead Of Veto Meeting

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

The next live eviction on this season of Big Brother is four days away, but one houseguest might as well start packing their bags now. Enzo Palumbo won the last Head of Household (HOH) competition and subsequently nominated Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott for eviction. The New Jersey native only had a pool of three roommates to choose from, and his decision to keep pal Cody Calafiore safe was anything but a surprise.

Cody ended up nabbing the very important Power of Veto (POV) which has 99.9 percent confirmed Christmas will be going home come Thursday. He has the sole vote this week and has had a ride-or-die alliance with Nicole since day one, and he is extremely unlikely to stab her in the back. Nicole also offered to take Cody to the end because she wants him to win, so eliminating her makes absolutely no sense for Cody’s game right now.

The conversations that ensued on the live feeds today only proved further that Christmas will be eliminated, and she knows it. The fitness guru spoke openly with Enzo this evening and said if Cody decided to keep her safe that she would be absolutely shocked, according to Big Brother Daily on Twitter.

CBS

While she might have accepted her fate, Christmas is still trying her best to campaign to Cody. When Enzo suggested she should keep talking to him, she said she already had but plans on doing more.

“I did. I’m going to follow up with him. I want him to know that I want to be in here. There is some things that are pre-alliances…they are f*cking strong,” she said.

This isn’t the first time in All-Stars a houseguest has brought up the pre-alliance issue between Nicole and Cody. This has been a major topic of discussion among diehard fans who are convinced the pair had an alliance going into the game, which was set up by former winner Derrick Levasseur. Pregaming is commonplace on shows like The Challenge where partnerships are built ahead of filming, but it’s never really been an issue with Big Brother as the contestants are always fresh blood.

Enzo is also worried that he’s going to come in third place yet again as he is noticing more and more how close Cody and Nicole really are. The “Meow Meow” is questioning his final two deal with Cody as the days go by, as it looks like Nicole is the true number one.

CBS

“I will probably get third place again. I’m stuck at the end with people that can win sh*t,” he said per BBD.

The next HOH is the last competition of the season and the winner decides who will go to finale night with them. Cody has won more competitions than anyone in All-Stars, and Nicole has been clenching several comps now that they’re most important. Enzo has only won two challenges this season, and the next HOH is imperative to his survival.

The Veto meeting will play out on Monday afternoon.