Camille Kostek Sizzles In A Crochet Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Calendar

Camille Kostek wowed her 790,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo where she wore a tiny crochet bikini. The picture was part of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swim 2021 calendar, and Kostek earned the privilege of being the covergirl.

The bikini featured a fun multicolored knit pattern, and the combination of colors not only offered a striking pop of color to the cover shot, but also highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin.

Kostek’s bikini top was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline and very small cups that left little of her décolletage to the imagination. The crochet pattern consisted of a navy border that was followed by clay red, mint, and other earthy-toned rings. Sequins dotted the fabric throughout the garment.

Kostek coupled the top with a pair of low-cut bottoms that left her washboard abs on display. Like the top, the garment featured the matching knit pattern in navy, dusty red, and mint green. Side strings tied around her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure, and tassels rested against her upper thighs for a fun added accent. Last but not least, she sported a chic white manicure.

Kostek left her hair un-styled and her long blond locks were windswept in the ocean breeze. She posed right at the water’s edge while on a beach. The bright water and lush greenery served as a stunning backdrop.

In her caption, Kostek wrote that she “just” found out that she had been chosen to be on the cover of the calendar, and joked that she would soon be framing her copy to commemorate the achievement.

Followers went wild over the sizzling shot and awarded the post over 36,000 likes and more than 325 comments.

“Yes girl!!! Get it!!” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with an applauding emoji, fire symbol, and heart-eye face.

“This is amazing!! Shoot for the stars! We will be cheering you in your corner always! Congrats!!!” gushed a second.

“Camille. You’re an inspiration to so many people. Your positive attitude and smile are contagious. Proud of you and all you stand for. Keep up the amazing work!” congratulated a third.

“You must be above the clouds right now! Congrats,” add a fourth, concluding the comment with three popping champagne emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Kostek has flaunted her enviable physique on social media. Just four days ago, she posted a picture in another swim set while leaning against a picturesque boat. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sultry upload earned around 44,000 likes.