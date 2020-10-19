Emily Tanner Sizzles In A Black Leather Jumpsuit, Displays Her Perky Assets

American model and social media influencer Emily Tanner went online on Sunday, October 18, and treated her 650,000-plus followers to a stunning new picture.

In the pic, Emily rocked a leather jumpsuit which hugged her slender body. It featured shirred detailing on the waist and a zippered front. To spice things up, she unzipped her ensemble to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

Emily wore her blond tresses down in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. She accessorized with two gold pendants, one of which rested at the base of her neck.

According to the geotag, the photo was captured somewhere in Chicago, Illinois. The photoshoot took place indoors, in a hallway. Some wall hangings and ceiling lamps could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Emily stood with her legs spread apart. She inserted her hands in the pockets of her jumpsuit and gazed straight at the lens to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Emily wrote that she would be heading out to try some restaurants in Chicago. She informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve. The hottie also disclosed through a tag that her footwear was from Louis Vuitton.

That apart, she tagged her skin-tanning salon, Bronzed Beauty Services, and Viceroy Chicago Hotel for acknowledgment.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 11,000 likes. Besides, several of Emily’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 150 messages in which they praised her pretty looks, incredible figure, as well as her choice of clothing.

“Oh wow, you look delicious!! I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are a style diva!! This ensemble looks perfect on you. Looks like it was made for your body. Great hair, btw,” chimed in another user.

“That’s how I like to see all girls dress at restaurants. Great looking cleavage!” a third admired proclaimed, adding multiple fire and kiss emoji to the comment.

“You look like you’re about to be the star of the next Mission Impossible or Terminator movie!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “elegant,” “perfection,” and “queen,” to let Emily know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Ayla Marie Woodruff and Anastasia Ashley.

On October 1, Emily uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a black-and-white printed shirt which she left unbuttoned and ditched her bra to show off an ample amount of cleavage.