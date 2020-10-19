Qimmah Russo Squeezes Pert Bust Together In Her ‘Favorite Sports Bra,’ Flashes A Huge Smile

Fitness powerhouse Qimmah Russo displayed her killer physique wearing a skintight athletic ensemble in her latest update on Sunday evening, thrilling her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

She shared a series of five images of herself posing casually outdoors and credited the clothing brand Ryderwear for the ensemble, stating in the caption that they made her favorite sports bra tops, which were appropriate for everyday use as well as in the gym.

The post racked up over 4,000 likes and a bevy of compliments in the first twenty minutes after it was uploaded.

Qimmah muscular body looked incredible in the two-piece outfit, which featured a deep crimson color that popped against her skin. The top was a halter-style that wrapped behind her neck and temptingly pushed up her breasts into distinct curves above the scoop neckline.

The bottom hem appeared to provide a bit more coverage than the average sports bra, as it ended several inches below her bust, while still leaving an ample amount of her toned abdominal region and pierced navel exposed.

A line of muscular definition ran down the center of her torso, which extended from the shadow of her cleavage above the bra. The brand name was embroidered on the lower left side of the garment.

The matching short-shorts had a wide band that rested low around her slender hips and left all of her shapely thighs bare.

In the first three-quarter snap, the photographer captured Qimmah close-up, focusing on her chest and and upper body. She let one arm relax alongside her hip, and placed the other hand behind her head, flexing her impressive bicep. She tilted her head to one side, and squinted at the camera with a sultry expression. Her lips were parted, showing the top row of even, white teeth.

Her blond hair was partially pulled into a high ponytail, leaving some long pieces loose to spill over one shoulder. A few curled tendrils were parted in the center and framed either side of her face.

Qimmah moved through a number of alluring poses, all of which beautifully showcased her enviable figure. The last image looked the most spontaneous, as she appeared to be in the midst of laughter. She threw her head back and closed her eyes with an enormous grin on her face.

Both thumbs were looped under the front straps of her top, which she tugged slightly away from her body, and her forearms rested against the outside of her breasts, enticingly pushing them toward one another.