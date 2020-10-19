Donald Trump Could Face Prosecution For ‘Any Number Of Crimes’ If He Loses Election, Report Says

As Donald Trump’s prospects for winning on Election Day continue to look grim, some are speculating on the possible crimes he could be charged with once he’s out of the White House. According to a Sunday piece for The Intercept, though the possibility is not likely, he could face prosecution for “any number of crimes.”

“Trump is more vulnerable to prosecution than other presidents because he’s engaged in so many potential nontraditional presidential crimes,” the piece read.

The publication noted that previous alleged presidential crimes — including George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, Barack Obama’s escalation of drone strikes, and various presidents approving of torturing enemies around the world — were supported by the United States power structure.

“By contrast, Trump has engaged in many comparatively small, shabby, possible criminal activities outside of his presidential duties.”

For example, some have speculated that Trump could be imprisoned in New York after he leaves office. As The Inquisitr reported, the speculation is linked to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation into the president. According to Duncan Levin, a former senior staff member in Vance Jr.’s office, any charges brought against the head of state would likely be serious felonies as opposed to misdemeanor charges.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Intercept report speculated on the possible scenarios that could come from possible criminal indictments brought against Trump.

“He could try to pardon himself on the way out the door for all crimes he’s ever committed. But no one knows whether presidents can do this, since none have ever tried; in any case, it would only apply to violations of the federal code.”

As the publication noted, if the president does not pardon himself, he could be arrested for tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and bribery.

Amid rumors that Trump might resign, author Tomi T. Ahonen previously speculated that Trump would likely quit the electoral race instead. Notably, he argued that pardons would not shield him from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and said Trump, knowing this, would likely enact another strategy that would end with him taking refuge in another country.

Others have also noted Trump’s vulnerability in New York and claimed that Attorney General William Barr would not be able to stop possible imprisonment in the state.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has led Trump in national polling for months, has claimed he would not use his powers as president to pardon the head of state for any charges he faces after leaving office.