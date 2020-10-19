Paris Hilton Is ‘Twinning’ With Kim Kardashian In New SKIMS Matching Velour Sets

Taking to her Instagram feed on Sunday, Paris Hilton shared a clip of she and Kim Kardashian showing off new velour pieces from Kim’s SKIMS shapewear/leisurewear line.

For the video, shared with her 13.3 million followers, Paris showed a photo of herself as well as she and Kim together in the outfits as two still photos were shown back to back in a slide show effect.

In the images, Paris and Kim wore matching light grey velour tracksuits that hugged their figures but still appeared cozy for lounging. The velour sets each had a fitted zip-up hoodie and matching drawstring pants, reminiscent of Juicy Couture tracksuits made popular by the pair in the early 2000s.

Paris’ jacket cut off around her waist to show off a sliver of her midriff as her pants hugged around her hips and had a slight wide-leg shape. The This is Paris star also sported casual white sneakers to top off her look and wore her blond tresses down and wavy, flowing over her shoulders.

Kim’s two piece set was similar, but fit her body in a slightly different way, as she covered her midsection with the jacket but pulled her pants up more around her waist to hug her curvy hips. The reality star also had her dark hair down and slightly wavy and paired her all-gray outfit with black sneakers.

The photos were taken outside with a background of blue skies and green foliage as the two posed in front of what appeared to be a silver SUV. In the first photo in the video, The two stood almost back-to-back as they both held up their phones to their ears, acting to be in conversation. Paris had her left arm up holding her phone and cocked her right leg in her pose while Kim’s right arm was up and her right hip out.

The second shot was of Paris by herself, as she stood next to the SUV with her left hand rested on the car and her right hand holding her phone up to her ear.

The former reality star also wrote that she was “twinning” with her BFF for the upload, showing off Kim’s new designs.

Fans were quick to flock to the post, with more than 32,000 likes and over 300 comments within minutes of sharing. The “Stars Are Blind” songstress’ followers loved seeing the two together, sharing their appreciation in the comments section.

“[T]his is what we needed,” wrote one fan.

“That’s so hot,” commented another admirer.

“Tbh I was not really about this brand/look, but this is iconic,” a follower stated.

“The OG,” one person posted.