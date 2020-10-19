Olivia Culpo Flashes Bare Booty While Bending Over To Save Dog On Cliff

Olivia Culpo didn’t have the easiest of days today. The model and Instagram sensation shared a group of photos to her feed on Sunday evening, which had her day cut into two parts. The first two photos in the post showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl stretching out on a chaise lounge on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon. The sky was perfectly blue with not a cloud in the sky as she laid by her pool and well-manicured lawn.

Olivia donned a black two-piece swimsuit which featured a high-waisted bottom and revealing top which tied at the center. The model posed with her arms behind her head, while also sporting a Burberry cardigan. She covered her eyes with wide-framed black ombre shade sunglasses and looked absolutely fabulous, sitting next to her little curly-haired pooch.

All that fabulousness faded quickly after a small emergency befell her. The last three photos in the post showed the dog-mom climbing down a small backyard cliff as she attempted to rescue her dog that got past the fence. She grabbed the pooch by his belly while grabbing onto the steep ground looking nervous about falling. In another picture, she can be seen smiling lightly as she passes off her dog to someone standing nearby.

The fifth and final pic was a snapshot that featured a peek of her bare booty as she bent over. Olivia’s toned rump stuck out from underneath her cardigan, and while she didn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath, her earlier images proved she was just wearing a cheeky bikini bottom.

The caption tagged with the pics was playful, as Olivia noted she felt cute in her outfit but that all went out the door when she had to save her pup from falling down the cliff. She added a comment shortly after sharing the images where she asked for advice from her 4.7 million followers.

“While we’re here does anyone recommend a great electric fence situation for small dogs?” she wrote.

Many of the model’s admirers filled the comments as well, either choosing to mention her body or the scary situation.

“Lmaooooo that’s hilarious! Cute cheeks,” one fan wrote.

“Lol that escalated quickly,” another added.

“Oh my word! How frightening (yet hilarious now that we know your cute escape artist is ok),” a third user typed.

Olivia and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s dog, known as Oliver Sprinkles, is alive and well after today’s scary incident. The 28-year-old noted on her Instagram story that she was so scared she was shaking during the rescue, but everyone was safe and sound.