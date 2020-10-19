Kate Beckinsale, 47, Shows Off Her Age-Defying Physique In A Wedding Dress For Tennis Court Hijinks

Kate Beckinsale was all dressed up in her latest Instagram post, showing off her incredible figure in a white wedding dress while lounging on a tennis court with a friend.

The snap, posted on Sunday, showed the actress rocking an elegant and flowing outfit while she wore a pair of shades and sat on a court with her back to the net. The long-sleeved dress was formfitting in the midsection, showing off Beckinsale’s fantastic physique.

Beckinsale tagged friend and fashion designer Nina Kate, who sat next to her while wearing a light pink outfit and her own pair of dark sunglasses.

The court sat in front of a picturesque rock wall adorned with lush greenery, including what looked to be palm trees. It was not clear the reason for the elaborate costumes, as Beckinsale did not reveal any more about the reason for her attire, or whether fans might see more snaps in a professional photo shoot.

The picture was a huge hit with fans, racking up more than 15,000 likes in less than an hour and plenty of complimentary comments. Many seemed to appreciate the unconventional shot from the actress.

“I envy your commitment to hijinks,” one fan wrote.

“What in the… ” another commented, adding a laughing emoji. “Love it.”

Others wondered if she was actually planning to hit a few balls in the outfit.

“A little difficult to play tennis in a wedding dress. But with your skill everything can… ” added another.

Others joked about when the pals may be tying the knot, though there is no indication they plan to walk the aisle. Beckinsale’s love life has been a hot topic for celebrity news outlets after her split from husband Len Wiseman.

As The Daily Mail reported earlier this year, the actress was seen on an outing with 22-year-old rocker Goody Grace after an alleged fling with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Beckinsale’s 4.4 million Instagram followers are likely quite used to seeing her amazing and age-defying good looks. She regularly takes to the social media site to share revealing snaps with her fans, including a recent post in which she showed off her tiny waist and slender legs while rocking a pair of tight jeans.

She has also been spending some time with Nina Kate this week. As The Inquisitr reported, Beckinsale shared another photo earlier this month where she tagged her fashion designer friend and posed with her dog, Floyd.