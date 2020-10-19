Sommer Ray Teases Fans In White Knee Socks And Off-The-Shoulder Velour Bodysuit

Instagram mega-celebrity Sommer Ray took to her social media page on Sunday evening with a pair flirty snaps that thrilled her 25.5 million followers. The curvy Colorado native flaunted both sides of her tantalizing figure wearing a bodysuit with a provocative design paired with a pair of soccer socks that ended just below her knees. More than 788,000 hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Sommer posed standing in front of a plain white backdrop in the shots. A bright studio light illuminated her pale eyes and cast defining highlights along her thick thighs and the soft fabric across her chest. A faint shadow of her frame was visible on the wall behind her.

In the first image, she stood on her toes and placed on foot in front of the other, which offset her hips and emphasized their curves. Her arms were crossed below her chest, hugging the sides of her body with open palms. She lifted her chin and gazed at the camera with a confident, brazen expression.

Sommer’s leotard was strapless, and cut straight across her decolletage to leave both shoulders bare. The positioning of her arms accentuated the delicate lines of her collarbones, across which a gold-colored chain with a pendant layed. The luxurious velour was embellished with a pair of sporty white stripes down the outside of both arms.

In the second photo, she dropped her hands and turned to face the camera with her backside. She remained balanced on her tiptoes, which activated her calf muscles enough to cause the knit of her socks to stretch taut across them and show bits of her skin underneath. Her legs were spread apart from one another to display the defined lines of both of her quads.

Sommer’s rounded, stacked booty looked flawless. Both cheeks were sculpted by curving splashes of light that were impossible to ignore.

She flipped her curly, ombré hair to one side and let the long tendrils frame her face, cascading down over the front of her chest. Her left hand draped alongside her thigh, displaying a collection of silver and gold bands around several of her fingers.

