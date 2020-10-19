Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Perfect Curves In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Kinsey's stunning snapshots were taken at sunset.

Kinsey Wolanski ‘s latest Instagram update included two sizzling snapshots for her fans to admire, both of which showed the model flaunting her bombshell figure in a revealing swimsuit.

Kinsey, 24, stunned in a slate gray one-piece from the Heart of Sun swimwear brand. The garment was crafted from soft lycra fabric that hugged her body like a tight-fighting glove. It included a belted waist that emphasized the smallest part of her slim midsection. The attached belt accent featured white contrast stitching and a long drawstring tipped with silver aglets. Kinsey left the strings untied so that they grazed her right thigh.

The bathing suit’s plunging neckline was cut deep and wide to leave little of her buxom chest to the imagination. The maillot also had tapered shoulder straps and legs with an extremely high cut that extended up above the belt. The design lengthened her limbs while revealing even more of her smooth, sun-kissed skin.

Kinsey kept her accessories understated and minimal. Around her neck, she wore a thin gold chain that formed a perfect arch. She also sported a pair of small hoop earrings. A black band around her right wrist appeared to be a hair tie.

Her blond locks were styled in a low chignon. A few tendrils that were too short to be pulled back framed her heart-shaped face instead. She sat on a low weathered wooden railing that doubled as a bench. However, it was the side of her right hip, not her voluptuous derriere, that she placed in danger of getting a splinter. She turned her body to the side and placed her left hand behind her on the bench to hold herself up. Her legs were pressed together and stretched out so they were at a 45 degree angle.

In her first photo, Kinsey looked pensive as she aimed her eyes at the camera. Her facial expression was even dreamier in the second image, which showed her turning her head and gazing up at the sky. She also struck a more romantic pose by placing her left hand on her clavicle.

A sunlit sky and an expanse of ocean reflecting its oranges and purples formed the background of her photos, along with lush flowering plants and a wall of jagged rocks. In her caption, Kinsey listed off a few things for her followers to do to ensure that they live life to the fullest. Traveling was on her list, and she knows firsthand the value of seeing the world. The influencer traveled to Mexico over the summer, where she snapped a few stunning vacation photos. In one of them, she was shown taking a swim in a cenote.