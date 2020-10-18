Emily Sears Brings Scares & Sex Appeal To Instagram In Alluring Witch Costume

Australian model and influencer Emily Sears got into the spirit of the Halloween season with her latest photo update on Instagram. In the Sunday, October 18 post, the veteran cover girl brought scares and sex appeal to her 4.8 million followers on the social media platform with a sultry snapshot of herself in a witch costume.

The scanty ensemble was a far cry from standard Halloween fare, as the 34-year-old Sears sported a plunging, curve-enhancing corset top and seethrough leggings in addition to the pointed hat, wicker broom and makeup job one might expect from a visual foray into faux witchery. It was an outfit that allowed for a sizable display of cleavage and a tempting accentuation of her shapely figure.

In the caption that accompanied the picture, the FHM feature model prompted her fans to share their own quarantine costume ideas. However, a number of the replies in the post’s comments section came from people who were content to heap praise on Sears for her sexy ensemble in the pic.

“That costume is so perfect!” raved one fan of the look. “You look so amazing!”

“Now that’s a proper witch, unlike many in the movies,” opined another admirer. “You look stunning.”

“Killer stockings,” added a third commenter.

“Always looking forward to your Halloween costumes! [They’re] so creative,” praised a fourth follower.

Sears peered directly into the lens of the camera as she posed provocatively in her scanty cosplay. With nothing but a blank, beige wall in the background behind her, all the focus went to her slender, yet shapely figure as she crossed one leg over the other and shifted her upper body slightly to one side.

Her hair — which was capped by a miniature witch’s hat with a large spider resting on its brim — was black on top and green-hued at its ends, which draped over her shoulders, arms and bust on both sides. Meanwhile, her full lips bore a vermilion pigment, her eyes were encircled in black and her irises were covered with neon green contact lenses.

The social media star’s corset was black with dark green accents to match her hair and eyes. As it clung tightly to her waist and hips, it also caused her bountiful bosom to protrude out of the garment’s chest cups, allowing for a seductive showing of her considerable cleavage. Her semi-sheer, web-patterned leggings allowed for an ample showing of skin as well.

Sears’ seasonable snap proved to be a quick hit with her fans, who had double-tapped the photo update to the tune of 5,000 likes in just under an hour after it appeared on her feed.

As shared earlier previously by The Inquisitr, Sears was a total smokeshow in an update that included a spicy snap of the Aussie in an unbuttoned top with no bra on underneath and a practically skintight pair of blue jeans.