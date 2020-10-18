Anita Herbert Rocks A White Bralette And Daisy Dukes, Displays Her Abs And Toned Legs

On Sunday, October 18, Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot picture to wow her 2.4 million fans.

In the snapshot, Anita wore a white bralette which boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline. The tiny garment exposed a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and incredible abs.

Anita teamed the risqué top with a pair of Daisy Dukes which showed off her toned legs. She completed her attire with a pair of white socks and sneakers.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in a messy half-bun and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also had her nails painted with a red polish.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Miami Beach, Flordia. The photoshoot took place on the terrace of a building, during the day. The breathtaking view of the sea, several buildings, and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. To pose, Anita stood next to a glass fence. She touched her hair, flashed a small smile, and looked toward the floor.

In the caption, Anita announced that she will be starting her new fitness program called the FitQueen Warrior Challenge from October 26, adding that only limited spots are available. Therefore, those interested in joining the challenge should hurry up.

She also shared a few screenshots in which she explained what the program includes and what should users expect. Besides, she asked her fans to check her Instagram Stories where she posted the names of five winners who gained free access to her fitness plan.

Within an hour of posting, the post amassed close to 8,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Anita’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her incredible physique and pretty looks.

“Great tips! I did your mountain workout earlier today!” one of her fans commented.

“I am soo excited!! And I can’t wait for those Fitqueen sweatshirts!! I LOVE it!!!” chimed in another user.

“You sure have worked out and that body shows your dedication to the gym,” a third follower wrote.

“Your figure is just incredible. And you are super pretty and inspirational,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “so perfect,” and “goddess,” to let Anita know how much they adore her.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Katelyn Runck, Yarishna Ayala, and Luz Elena Echeverria.