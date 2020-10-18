‘New York Post’ Reporter Who Wrote Hunter Biden Story Wouldn’t Allow His Byline On It Over Credibility Concern

A new report claims that 'New York Post' staff members raised concerns over the allegations against the former vice president's son.

The New York Post reporter who wrote the majority of a controversial story on Hunter Biden refused to allow his byline to be included on it over concerns he had over its credibility, a new report reveals.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper has come under intense scrutiny claiming that the son of the Democratic presidential candidate had left a laptop at a repair store that contained explicit photos and videos along with incriminating emails that purported to show him using his father’s influence to advance his own business interest in Ukraine.

Many have pointed out what they see as holes in the allegations, including lingering questions about the authenticity of the emails.

As The New York Times reported, the employee who wrote the report apparently shared in the questions.

“Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article’s credibility, the two Post employees said, speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation,” the newspaper noted.

The story went on to say that other staff members questioned whether the New York Post had done enough to authenticate the alleged materials taken from Biden’s laptop, sharing their own concerns about the sourcing.

USA Today reported that the FBI is also looking into whether the materials allegedly given to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and passed along to the newspaper may be part of a disinformation campaign being pushed by Russian intelligence agents.

Giuliani has come under fire in the past for pushing what many see as disinformation, including the allegations that Joe Biden had improperly interfered in Ukraine to further his son’s business interests. That ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment after Congress launched an investigation into claims he pressed the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Ng Han Guan-Pool / Getty Images

USA Today also pointed out that two Republican-led Senate committees had already released a report in September that found no wrongdoing by Joe Biden in connection to Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

The allegations against the younger Biden have become a major attack this week for Trump and his allies, with the president slamming the Democratic candidate and criticizing Twitter and other social media outlets after they had initially moved to limit the ability to share the story before fact checkers could verify the claims.

Trump had also attacked Hunter Biden during the first presidential debate, making reference to his past struggles with drug abuse.