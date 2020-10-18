Arianny Celeste Rocks A Leopard-Print Dress As She Indulges In Truffle Pasta

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous share taken while she was out and about, enjoying a meal with her newborn baby by her side. The picture was captured at Il Pastaio, as the geotag indicated, which is an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Arianny had a small plate with a thick slab of bread on it, as well as a plate loaded up with truffle pasta.

She showed off her curves in a leopard-print slip dress that draped over her figure without clinging too tightly. She layered a rust-colored sweater over top of it, and made sure to tag the brand so her fans knew where to get the look. The sweater was from Majorelle, and Arianny also tagged Revolve in the picture and the caption. The garment was crafted from a wide vertical ribbed fabric that added a unique textural element to the simple silhouette, and the long sleeves draped over her slender arms.

The ribbing stretched vertically down her torso, but the material swapped to a horizontal ribbing on the back of the sweater. The look also featured a large cut-out detail that left plenty of sun-kissed skin on her back exposed.

Arianny’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her nose from Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear, an eco-friendly eyeglass company. A few details of the outdoor patio space were visible in the background, including a green hedge surrounding the space, several beige patio umbrellas that were unopened, and a string of lights stretching across the sidewalk to add ambiance.

The new mom had her baby in a stroller positioned beside the table, with a car-printed blanket placed atop him. She smiled at the camera as she kept one hand on the stroller handle, and she paired the stunning shot with a sassy caption.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 12,700 likes within three hours, including a like from blond bombshell Celeste Bright. It also racked up 100 comments from Arianny’s eager audience in the same time span.

“So yum! You look great babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Awesome photo Arianny, have a great Sunday,” another follower aded, wishing her well.

“You look so happy! It’s nice to see these kinds of posts,” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous mama!!” another follower chimed in.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a breathtaking double update in which she rocked a flirty pink silky robe with the word “Mommy” embroidered on the back in golden thread. She wore her hair down in soft waves and gazed into a circular mirror as she posed for the stunning snaps.