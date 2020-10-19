Abby Dowse Is ‘Weekend Ready’ In A Skintight Baby Girl Jumpsuit

Social media star Abby Dowse stunned her 2.4 million Instagram followers after modeling a skintight jumpsuit in honor of weekend festivities.

The color of the ensemble was a bright orange shade that bordered on neon-level brightness. The shade not only added a bright pop of color into the shot, but also highlighted the Aussie-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a tank top style, with a scooped neckline that gave fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. Thin spaghetti straps offered support while still exposing her collarbone. One of the straps had fall off of her shoulder to rest around her upper arm.

The fabric appeared to be made from a skintight cotton blend that hugged Dowse’s curves and flattered her hourglass figure.

The social media star styled her hair into a deep side part, and her loose wavy locks cascaded down past her left shoulder to end around her waist.

The garment hugged her hips and the hem ended mid-thigh, showing off her long legs.

Dowse accessorized with a black Balmain bag that had the brand’s name written in white across the purse. For the final touch, she wore a chic pair of black and white braided sandals.

She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a pair of large hoop earrings. She also wore two stacked necklaces — including one with a cross charm — in addition to a dainty beaded bracelet. Dowse also sported a chic white manicure.

The model posed by leaning against a stark white doorframe. She alluringly looked out to the side as if watching something out of view. She crossed one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves and rested her arm by her midriff.

In the caption, Dowse wrote that the outfit came from popular online clothing retailer FashionNova and that she was “weekend ready” in the sizzling ensemble.

Fans loved the upload and awarded the post over 23,000 likes and around 450 comments

“So so beautiful… yes we love this outfit,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several heart-eye emoji and flame symbols.

“Who ever is taking you out is very lucky,” gushed a second.

“Now that is a smile and confidence that truly makes you so unique and special. One of a kind you are,” complimented a third.

“What an incredible color on you! You look phenomenal!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart and rose symbol.

