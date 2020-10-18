Bella Araujo Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Pink Top And Matching Skirt

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo stunned thousands of her 2.7 million Instagram followers when she shared a sexy new image of herself on Sunday, October 18.

The 29-year-old was photographed seemingly inside of a bar. Bella was centered in the frame as she struck a sexy pose. She stood with one foot in front of the other as she rested her hands on the bar top and on a stool behind her. She propped her backside out to emphasize her curvy form.

She looked away from the camera as wore a smile on her face, emitting a sweet, yet shy vibe.

Her long, highlighted brunette locks were styled in beautiful, natural-looking spirals that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long polished nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a French tip.

Bella showed off her killer figure in a scanty light pink top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment, which featured silver fringe detailing around the neckline, was cut low in the front, giving way to a massive view of cleavage that drew the eye to her busty chest.

She teamed the top with a matching high-waisted skirt that tightly hugged her curvaceous figure, accentuating her hips and bodacious booty. The skirt’s high-rise design also highlighted her slim and toned core.

Bella completed the scanty look with a pair of pink, lace-up, open-toed high heels. She accessorized with a watch on her left wrist.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Manaus, Brazil. She also revealed in the caption that her outfit was designed by Balada, a Brazilian-based fashion brand.

The post proved to be popular with social media users as it accumulated more than 29,000 likes since it was uploaded just a few hours ago. More than 430 fans commented under the photo, complimenting the model’s physique, her beauty, and her choice of scanty clothing.

“You are so beautiful in pink,” one individual wrote.

“Very very nice, love you,” chimed in another admirer, following their message with a string of red-heart emoji.

“You have a very beautiful face and hair,” a third fan asserted, adding a single red-heart emoji to the end of their sentence.

“The world’s most beautiful body,” a fourth person added.

Bella updates her Instagram feed often with sizzling-hot content. On October 11, she wowed fans with a pic of herself in a tiny blue bathing suit while at the beach.