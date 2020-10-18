Joe Biden Surrogate Refuses To Say Whether Purported Hunter Biden Emails Are Authentic

Joe Biden campaign surrogate Jenna Arnold appeared on Fox News on Sunday and addressed the New York Post’s reporting on the emails alleged to belong to the Democrat’s son, Hunter. As reported by Breitbart, Arnold claimed that Biden’s team is not committing to saying whether the messages are real.

“I feel like you still haven’t answered the fundamental question, which is: can anyone say that these emails are inauthentic?” Fox News host Leland Vittert asked her. “And so far I haven’t heard anyone say that.”

“I don’t think anybody is saying they are inauthentic or not,” she said.

As reported by Town Hall, Arnold called the emails “unconfirmed” but refused to say whether they are Hunter’s. In response, Vittert pushed the surrogate to give a “yes” or “no” to the question of whether the emails belong to Hunter.

“It’s unclear to me – I would say what’s so important right now, from the American citizen and the media – yourself included, Leland – is to continue to ask clarifying questions about this, why the FBI is investigating,” she responded.

The host again pushed the surrogate to confirm whether the emails belong to Hunter and noted that the campaign has yet to answer the question clearly.

As noted by Town Hall, Biden was asked by a CBS reporter about his feelings on The New York Post’s story and he said it was part of a “smear campaign” against him and his family before verbally attacking the reporter. Vittert noted the encounter and Biden’s combativeness, to which the surrogate denied that the former vice president attacked the reporter.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images

As reported by the Associated Press, the person who released the emails — Rudy Giuliani — has caused speculation about the integrity of the information. The attorney has been scouring the globe looking for dirt on the Bidens for months and connecting with what the publication called “shadowy figures.” One such individual is a Ukrainian lawmaker who American officials have claimed is a Russian agent linked to a Kremlin plan to undermine the Democratic presidential nominee.

Per Fox News, Giuliani claimed that the Delaware computer shop owner who allegedly obtained the hard drive containing the emails — which ended up in the attorney’s hands — was afraid for his well-being and expressed these fears with the FBI. In addition to holding the emails, the hard drive allegedly contains pornography and sexually explicit images.

“He said, ‘I’m really worried what they’re going to do to me,'” the lawyer said.

The FBI is reportedly examining whether the emails are part of a Russian influence operation.