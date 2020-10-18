Suzy Cortez Stuns Wearing Open, Strappy Lingerie And Pasties In Sultry Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez heated up the scene for her 2.4 million Instagram followers in her most recent update on Sunday afternoon. The sultry fitness and bikini model posted a provocative image of herself clad in a three-piece lingerie set with an imaginative design that left very little to the imagination, driving fans wild.

The sizzling snap racked up just shy of 2,000 likes in the first ten minutes after it went live.

Suzy faced the camera with her tantalizing backside and turned to gaze at the camera with wide eyes and full, parted lips.

Her exquisite mane of black hair was parted off-center and cascaded down her back in perfectly-styled curls that glimmered in the light. The ends of her tresses nearly grazed the top of her luscious derriere.

She wore a series of adjustable black straps with gold-colored hardware that were formed into an ensemble that gave the impression of being a bra, thong, and garter set.

The top was partially obscured by her hair, but appeared to go around her rib cage at two separate levels — one directly below her breasts and another a few inches below. They were connected by pieces that ran diagonally across her sides as well as over her shoulders.

The front of the garment seemingly encircled her breasts individually and left them completely bare, with the exception of the centers, which were covered with a pair of sparkling pasties.

The garter portion was a trio of fabric strips around the most slender part of her waist, attached by vertical pieces to similar sections around both of her shapely thighs.

Suzy’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and flooded the comments section with adoration for the Brazilian bombshell. Most of the comments consisted of a variety of emoji expressing affection, such as flames, peaches, and hearts — but a number of fans also elected to convey their feelings in words.

“‘…Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside…’ – Coco Chanel,” quoted one fan.

“Wow, INCREDIBLE!” exclaimed a second person, using the heart-eyes symbol to emphasize their words.

“Beautiful body,” declared a third follower.

“Beast,” complimented a fourth person.

The Inquisitr covered an equally racy video clip from Suzy just a few days ago, in which the Miss BumBum World 2019 shook her ample assets wearing a tiny pair of camouflage booty shorts. She performed a series of close-up lunges and hip rolls to the beat of the track “Lento” by artist Nfasis. To date, the post has garnered over 63,000 views.