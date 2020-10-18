Holly Sonders Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Shirt For Close-Up Shot & Shows Support For Vegas Dave

Holly encouraged her fans to use her fiancé's services.

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders used a sultry photo to promote her fiancé’s services as a betting consultant, and she asked her 480,000 Instagram fans about their Sunday plans.

Holly, 33, often interacts with her Instagram followers, but many of them are usually too stricken by her beauty to respond to the questions she asks in her captions. Her latest post was no exception. She gave her admirers something else to talk about by sharing a close-up shot of herself from the chest up. The framing of the photo had her flawless face and bared bust contending for attention.

Holly wore a dark blue button-up shirt, but none of the buttons that were visible were being put to use. The open top revealed an eyeful of her colossal cleavage, which looked flawless, smooth, and perfectly rounded. The fitness model even left the buttons on the cuffs of her shirt sleeves undone. This revealed a silver designer watch on her left wrist. She was in a seated position, and she had her left knee lifted up so that she could prop her elbow on it. Her head was titled sideways and resting on her hand.

Holly’s fingers were buried in her lustrous hair, which was rich espresso color. Her long tresses were fashioned in loose waves that flowed over both sides of her chest, and a deep side part created volume on top of her glamorous hairstyle. She exuded confidence and sex appeal as she fixed her heavy-lidded gaze on the camera and slightly tilted her chin up. The former Golf Channel host ensured that all eyes were on her by posing in front of a plain backdrop that consisted of a white door with a classic raised panel design.

In her caption, Holly advised her followers to check out the Instagram page of her fiancé, “Vegas” Dave Oancea. The gambling influencer sells betting picks for sporting events through online membership plans. NFL Sundays are likely big for Dave, and Holly also asked her fans if they were spending their day doing anything other than watching football. One person responded to her post by asking her a question in turn about why her fiancé doesn’t reveal his picks until after games have ended.

“Because he doesn’t have to. He’s making $2m a month doing it the way he does it. Buy his picks and find out for yourself,” Holly replied.

Most of her followers praised her in various ways, and a number of them remarked that they were more interested in her than her future husband.

“Hell with Dave I’d rather look at you,” wrote one fan.

“What an amazing picture!” another admirer added.

“Congrats on finally putting an end to the long-standing belief that nobody’s perfect,” a third devotee commented.