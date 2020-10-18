Jenna Jenovich Displays Major Cleavage In A Mismatched Outfit On Instagram

On Sunday, October 18, Serbian model Jenna Jenovich took to her Instagram page and titillated her 2.1 million followers with a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Jenna, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, rocked a very revealing outfit which left little to the imagination by putting her curvaceous figure front and center. It consisted of a candy-pink bodice, long sleeves, and a plunging neckline which put her bare chest and ample cleavage on full display.

The skirt of the outfit boasted a black-and-white print. Its short length showed off a glimpse of her toned legs.

The 33-year-old model wore her brunette tresses in two buns. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a gold bracelet in one of her wrists. The hottie also had her nails painted with a deep red polish to ramp up the glam.

The photo was captured indoors. A door, an arch, and a wall painting could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Jenna sat on the floor. She extended her legs and places one of her hands on the floor for support. The hottie leaned back and kept a hand on her chest. Lifting her chin, the stunner gazed straight at the lens and slightly puckered her lips.

In the caption, Jenna declared that she’s a combination of independent and spoiled. She also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 7,600 likes. Besides, many of Jenna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 190 messages in which they praised her amazing physique, stunning looks, as well as her chic style.

“Wow, so sexy and beautiful. I really can’t take my eyes off your picture!” one of her fans proclaimed.

“Damn, you are driving me crazy with these hot pictures. Definitely the hottest model on my timeline,” chimed in another user.

“Nice dress, babe. The color suits you a lot. Share more snaps, please!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Your hair looks so cute. Makeup is also 10/10,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess,” and “simply irresistible,” to let Jenna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Anita Herbert, Arianny Celeste, Antje Utgaard, and Katrin Freud.

Not too long ago, she uploaded another hot pic in which she rocked a white bikini that highlighted her perfect physique. Later, however, she deleted the post.