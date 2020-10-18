Lucy Robson Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Butterfly-Print Mini Dress

Golf hottie Lucy Robson tantalized her 878,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she hit the golf course in a sexy mini dress. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Lucy has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged Fashion Nova in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the ensemble for themselves.

The garment had a v-neck neckline that dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her chest and slender arms exposed. The entire piece was crafted from a feminine fabric with a white background and butterflies printed atop it. The print incorporated a variety of colorful winged creatures, from blue to bright sunshine yellow.

The bodice was fitted, hugging Lucy’s ample assets and slim waist, before the lower portion of the dress draped over her curves with some pleated detailing for added volume.

She held a club in her hands, and one side was resting against her leg. She had dragged the fabric up slightly so that a tantalizing sliver of her thigh was on display.

She kept the look simple, adding a silver necklace with a circular pendant that sparkled at her chest. Her blond locks were styled in a braid that went down one side of her head, with a few strands of her tresses remaining loose to frame her face. Lucy kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, and the sun shone down on her, illuminating her sun-kissed skin and golden locks. She appeared to be out on an expanse of manicured grass, and she shared some of her thoughts on the sport in the caption.

Lucy’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 24,100 likes within three hours, as well as 472 comments from her eager audience.

“The dress is not as sweet as you baby,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“You have to be the most beautiful woman ever, no words to describe your beauty,” another follower chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“You are such a delight to look at,” yet another follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy showcased her curvaceous figure in another smoking-hot number from Fashion Nova. The garment was a simple black hue with white trim, and had a bodycon fit that accentuated her hourglass shape. Her blond locks were loose, cascading down her back, and the garment placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. The outfit clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her voluptuous figure.