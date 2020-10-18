Bri Teresi Sports Lacy Lingerie Ensemble While Posing Outdoors In Stunning Video Share

Model and social media influencer Bri Teresi — the blonde bombshell best-known for her work with the iconic fashion house Guess — returned to Instagram on Sunday, October 18 with a stunning new video share. In the clip, the 26-year-old tempted her 1 million followers on the platform by posing suggestively amid the great outdoors in nothing but a lacy lingerie ensemble.

The FHM and Maxim alum referenced multiple “views” in the caption that accompanied the full-motion update. And while she had been documented in a hillside setting brimming with vegetation and further bolstered by a massive, mountain expanse of fir trees in the background, her fans were seemingly more inspired by the view of her scantily-clad body, taking to the comments section in droves with a myriad of flattering replies and virtual catcalls.

“Wow,” commented one impressed user. “You look so beautiful and sexy.”

“Bootyful,” added a second commenter, along with multiple peach emoji. “Absolutely gorgeous.”

“Gonna need you to stop making videos to my favorite songs because my heart just cannot,” confessed another admirer.

“#GorgeousHotBriteresi,” hashtagged a fourth fan of the revealing reel.

As the reel began, Tame Impala’s 2019 hit “Borderline” provided the background music while Teresi twisted her upper half in an effort to peer directly into the camera’s lens. The rear-view angle of the shot showed almost the entire length of her statuesque frame, from her slightly-windblown, bleached blond hair down to her toned calves and slender ankles.

Between the extremes, Teresi’s athletic physique was pleasingly adorned with a skimpy bra and panties combination of a muted coral hue that stood in stark contrast to her slightly sun-kissed skin and the green overgrowth and deep blue sky behind her. Although the model’s body was partially shadowed throughout the clip, portions of her skin gave off a glinting luster in the natural light as she was documented.

For the duration of the full-motion upload, the Instagram sensation was continually shifting her body, playfully tugging at her panties or running her hands through her hair and offering occasional inviting glances to the camera. All the while, its operator moved around their subject, providing a plethora of alternate angles on Teresi’s lingerie-clad anatomy.

Teresi’s video update managed to rile a significant portion of her followers in a relatively short amount of time. Within an hour of showing up on her popular feed, the post was approaching 2,000 likes.

Two days before sharing her hillside lingerie shoot, the Auburn, California native was equally as stunning in an uploaded still shot that showed her sporting a pair of snakeskin boots along with a tied-off top and Daisy Dukes while posing beside a horse.