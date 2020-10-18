Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In A Short Leather Skirt & Crop Top

Anna Nystrom wowed her audience with a sizzling series of snaps that featured her in a skimpy ensemble. The October 18 update captured her in the same outfit that she wore a few days prior, but the shots were snapped from several different angles.

The first image in the series showed the Swedish-born beauty posed against a beige wall. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Sweden. Anna playfully grabbed the waistband of her skirt as she gazed at the floor with a serious stare.

The second photo showed her posing in the same space, but her figure was turned in profile. Anna tucked one arm near her chest and draped the opposite arm at her side, once again looking down at the floor.

In the last photo, Anna faced her chest forward, tucking one hand across her waist, with the opposite hand near her cheek. She flaunted her gym-honed figure in a sexy set that had beautiful fall colors.

On her upper half, Anna wore a sexy top with long sleeves. The garment fit snug on her body, hitting near her ribcage and exposing a tease of her trim abs for her 8.4 million fans to admire. The shirt had a thin set of strings that were tied in a dainty bow on her side, drawing even more attention to her rock-hard body.

Anna teamed the look with a leather skirt to match. The piece highlighted her hourglass curves and tiny midsection. It had several silver zippers running in different directions, giving it a sexy vibe. Also of note was its short length that showcased her sculpted thighs.

Anna styled her blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a small ring on her finger.

As of this writing, the multi-photo update has only been live on Anna’s page for an hour, but it’s quickly earned rave reviews from her eager audience. More than 42,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and 300-plus showered it with comments.

“You look more beautiful than ever. Where is your outfit from babe,” one follower wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are more than perfection. You are a stunning, rare, amazing beauty,” a second social media user gushed.

“You are so beautiful girls..is allways my pleasure to see your pics,” a third commented, adding a few kissy faces.

“You are an amazing inspiration and a testament to hard work. Slay Anna,” one more wrote.