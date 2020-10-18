Lindsey Vonn Slays On The Beach In Tiny Bikini To Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

Lindsey Vonn is celebrating her birthday in style, wearing a tiny bikini and hitting the beach with some of her closest pals.

The former Olympics star took to Instagram to share some revealing pictures from the festivities surrounding her 36th birthday, showing her enjoying a day in the sun and water. The series of pictures showed her wearing a revealing swimsuit as she posed on the sand.

Wearing a pair of sunglasses, Vonn stood on a strip of sand surrounded by water as she posed for the camera. Other snaps showed her having a great time with a small group of friends, including a photo where she held two large lobsters.

The post drew some viral attention, racking up more than 100,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments and birthday wishes from her followers. One person suggested that she could be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

“Perfect blend of athlete, beauty & class,” the person wrote.

Others were impressed with the tropical locale for the celebration.

“Man, it is GORGEOUS there – thanks for sharing some photos. I will add it to my to-do list for my travels,” one person wrote.

Vonn has received plenty of attention this week for her beach adventures ahead of turning 36 on Sunday. As Fox News reported, she shared some other racy pictures throughout the week. That included a steamy photo where she showed off in a red thong bikini while going out on a boat.

As the report added, Vonn took a step back to reflect on all the major life events she has seen during that time, including a series of major injuries that forced her professional skiing career to come to an end.

“When I look in front of me sometimes I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Who knew ski racing and surgeries would bring me here,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Among those seen celebrating with Vonn in the series of photos posted on Sunday was her fiance, P.K. Subban. As Fox News noted, the pair had planned to get married, but Vonn said that the coronavirus pandemic has put them in a holding pattern and there is no certain date for when they will walk the aisle.

The pandemic has done little to keep them apart, however. In a post from Saturday, Vonn shared a picture where Subban held his arm around her and another where he held her in his arms while they shared a kiss.