Anastasiya Kvitko Teases ‘Don’t Get Bored’ In A Black Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko sent the pulses of her 11.7 million Instagram followers racing after treating fans to a sizzling photo where she wore a revealing black swimsuit.

The bathing suit was a classic black color that not only added an element of chicness to the sultry look but also highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The neckline was a deeply plunging v-shape that extended beyond the bust to nearly reach her waist. The daring cut left very little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination.

The swimsuit featured a tie belt that cinched at Kvitko’s waist, accentuating her enviable hourglass figure. In addition, the bottom of the garment was almost as skimpy as the top, with side cut-outs that extended up towards her bellybutton in a slingshot style. As a result, a large portion of Kvitko’s torso — in addition to her hips — were on full display.

The Miami-based beauty accessorized with a pair of large diamond stud earrings that once again added to the luxe vibe of the look. She also sported a white cover-up type garment that had slipped off her shoulders to pool around her wrists. The fabric appeared to be a lightweight linen type of material that was slightly semi-sheer.

Kvitko styled her hair into a straight blow-out with a center part. Her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her waist. The model posed by sitting on a bed and leaning her body slightly sideways to emphasize her curves. She tilted her head while giving fans a smoldering look.

In her caption, she urged fans not to “get bored” and recommended using dating app Clover for those who needed some more social interaction.

Followers went wild over the new shot and awarded the update around 75,000 and more than 1,300 comments within a couple of hours of posting.

“The best model in the world,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with both a globe symbol and a heart-eye face.

“You are astoundingly gorgeous… the picture of modern beauty… so breathtaking in many ways. I want you darling,” raved a second.

“You are the light of my eyes, the love of my life that gives meaning to my existence. I cannot imagine myself in the world without you, because with you the world is much more beautiful,” poetically confessed a third.

“My heart stops when I see you,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart and three fire emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the social media star had previously dropped jaws in a pair of tight beige pants.