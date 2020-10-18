Donald Trump Campaign Accuses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Of ‘Encouraging Assassination Attempts Against President’

In a Twitter message posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign accused Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of “encouraging assassination attempts” against the commander-in-chief.

The conspiratorial tweet pointed out that Whitmer displayed the numbers 86 and 45 during a recent television appearance, suggesting that the governor sent a coded signal to those opposed to the 45th President of the United States.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an ’86 45′ sign during her TV appearance. 86 can be shorthand for killing someone,” the tweet read.

“Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House.”

In a follow-up message, the Trump campaign attached two screenshots with definitions of the slang term “86’d,” apparently to demonstrate that this terminology is often used to describe murder.

The post quickly drew attention, with political operatives and members of the press describing the claims as absurd and highly inappropriate.

“Shockingly, it seems no one in the Trump war room has ever worked in the kitchen or as a server,” journalist Katie MacBride tweeted, pointing out that “86’d” is a term commonly used in the service industry.

“They are the very worst and most absurd versions of themselves and America,” former national security official Ben Rhodes wrote in a Twitter message.

“These are the same people who say Democrats are crazy to read into Trump supporters’ repeated use of neo-Nazi slang phrase ‘1488,’” Democratic strategist Max Burns tweeted.

Senior MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin retweeted the controversial post, describing it as an unacceptable attempt to “fear-monger” as the election approaches.

Editor-at-large at The Daily Beast Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that Trump’s team seems determined to foment violence against Whitmer.

In a tweet, Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted that Whitmer was recently the victim of an alleged right-wing militia kidnap plot, saying that Trump’s team is “inciting violence.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the alleged kidnapping scheme was foiled by federal authorities. Whitmer has suggested that Trump’s rhetoric inspires far-right extremists to commit acts of violence.

Still, Trump’s attacks on the governor have not stopped. During a Saturday rally in Muskegon, Michigan, he once again slammed the Democrat, telling his supporters that she should be forced to open up her state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The commander-in-chief then endorsed the “lock her up” chants from the crowd, apparently agreeing that the politician should be indicted and imprisoned.

Similar chants have long been a staple of Trump’s rallies.

At event in Georgia earlier this week, he argued that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and members of his family need to be thrown in jail as well.