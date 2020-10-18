Kris Jenner Reportedly Says The Real Reason ‘KUWTK’ Ended Because There’s Too Much Family Drama

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner revealed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was ending after 20 season, but neither spelled out the reason that they were stepping away from the show that made them famous. Now, the momager is reportedly ready to tell the world that the real reason it ended was that it was the best way to save the relationships amongst her family.

A source who spoke with OK Magazine said that there’s too much drama and it’s time for everyone to focus on rebuilding their relationships.

“Ironically, it’s [ending] because there’s too much drama going on with her family,” the insider said. “She wants to see her children happy again.”

One of the most notable situations is that between Kanye West and Kim, who have been rumored to be having intense relationship troubles over the past few months as Kanye appears to struggle with his mental health.

“Kim’s fighting to keep it together for the sake of the kids and she needs to prioritize that,” the source said.

But Kim isn’t the only one facing personal problems. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits after he admitted to cheating on her with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

But now they’ve reportedly mended fences and it’s time for them to make their family, which includes daughter True, a priority, Kris reportedly believes. She would even like them to make a go at having another baby.

Then there’s Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who have three children together. But while they’re currently co-parenting but not in a relationship, Kris hasn’t lost hope.

“She’s rooting for them,” the insider said.

Finally, there’s the issue of her own life. She and long-time boyfriend Corey Gamble are ready to take the next step, the insider suggested.

“She’s excited about the future. The show’s been a great ride, but it’s time to move on,” they said.

It’s not the first time in recent days that the Kardashian matriarch has talked about the ending of the show after filming for 14 years.

As The Inquistr previously reported, Kris said that they were talking about signing up for a few more years but quickly decided to call it quits, instead.

However, she didn’t explain at that point what had made the group feel that this was the right time to step away, only that they knew it felt like the right time. Reportedly, Khloe took the decision the hardest of all the kids.