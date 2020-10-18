Steve Bannon Says Donald Trump Will Run Again In 2024 If He Loses Election

Former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon said that Donald Trump won’t leave politics if he loses on November 3rd. While speaking with The Australian, Bannon revealed that he believes “you’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump” if he loses to Joe Biden in the ongoing race.

While Bannon admits that the race is close, he said that he was confident Trump would secure re-election. But if he doesn’t, Trump won’t go back into private life.

“I’ll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” he said.

Bannon, who was recently arrested for federal money-laundering and fraud, said that he doesn’t think voters will know who won the election on November 4. Instead, predicted that it will be sent up to the Supreme Court to be decided or may even end up with the House of Representatives.

The 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states that if neither candidate nabs the electoral majority, the lower chamber will elect the president.

Bannon also weighed in on the controversial report from the New York Post that claimed Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, arranged for the leaders of a Ukrainian energy firm to meet with the then-Vice President. The former White House adviser is responsible for alerting the Post to the story.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

He told The Australian that Biden’s legal team has been reaching out to Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, to obtain a copy of the drive that is reportedly the source of the info used in the story.

Bannon appeared to brag weeks ago about having the allegedly incriminating evidence weeks before it was released, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“In addition, we haven’t ­released this, Hunter Biden’s lawyer has come to us both with phone calls and with emails saying I’ve got to get the hard-drive back. This is not some Russian ­intelligence operation, they’ve ­admitted it’s their hard-drive,” he said. “It was the night before we came out with the first story, I think, because the NY Post went to them for comment … they panicked. One lawyer started calling around and sent the emails.”

There have been some suggestions that the intelligence is being pushed in cooperation with Russian sources as an attempt to further interfere in the U.S. election.

Bannon added that they are holding onto the emails and will release them if necessary.