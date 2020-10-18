Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Incredible Curves Wearing NBA Mask And Skintight Athletic Wear

Katya Elise Henry delighted her 7.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share on Sunday afternoon, in which the stunning fitness model flaunted her ample assets in a series of mirror selfies.
She told fans in the caption that she just returned home from Orlando, Florida, where she spent multiple weeks in the NBA bubble with her boyfriend, Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro, during the recent playoffs.
Katya also confided that she had allowed herself to stray from a regular fitness and wellness routine while she was gone, but that she has learned to treat every day as a new beginning and was thrilled to get back to the gym. She concluded by encouraging fans to do the same, reminding them that there was plenty of time to get in healthier shape prior to the holidays.
Katya wore a two-piece workout set featuring a long-sleeved crop top and a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stretchy, heathered-blue fabric that clung to her amazing physique.
The shirt had a demure, rounded neckline and the sleeves covered the top of both hands, but the lower hem ended just below her bust to expose her bare midriff. The matching bottoms had a wide waistband that folded down, showing a glimpse of her pierced navel.
She also wore a white cotton mask printed with the NBA logo.
Girls girls girls… let’s talk! I am FINALLY back from supporting my mannzzzz, but let’s be honest here and say I have been slacking in fitness, meditation, and my diet. Being away for so long and the food variety being the same, I kind of just lost my appetite completely. Therefore, didn’t have the energy for my consistent workout schedule. Lost a few lbs over the last 2 months, BUT this is nothing new here, If you’ve been around for my journey you know that i am not always perfectly on itttt. It’s rare that I’m off, but it does happen, and I’m not hard on myself anymore like i used to be. ????????♀️ So. My plan from today on is, get back to home cooked healthy meals by chef Katya, drink my water (I’ve been bad with that too), make a freshhh pitcher full of green juice ????, daily meditation with my crystals to keep my mind right, and get back to my happy place… THE GYM! If you’re off of your grind too… let this be your sign to get back on yo shiiiit WITH ME! ???? But that’s all from me today, i just love to be open and honest with you guys! I can’t wait to start the @workouts_by_katya 6 Week FITMAS challenge to get this bawwdy right and healthy for the holidays!!! ✨ Let’s bring in the new year of 2021 feeling our absolute best. Link in bio to sign up!
Katya posed facing the camera with her famous booty in the first and third snaps, and turned over one shoulder to face the mirror in which her killer figure was reflected. She clutched her phone in her left hand and looked down at the screen to secure the proper composition.
She stood with her legs apart from one another and body slightly angled to the side to maximize the view of her ample assets. Her lower back was arched and she leaned her shoulders toward the camera. A sliver of the nape of her neck could be seen reflected in the retractable makeup mirror attached to the wall next to her.
Katya posed in a large public restroom with bright, elegant lighting and marbled counter tops, which lined the left side of the background below a row of huge mirrors. Vertical white subway tiles covered the walls from floor to ceiling.
A black mesh bag and a plastic shaker bottle sat next to one of the many sinks on the counter next to her. The bottle had her name printed in purple script, and the word “kiss” in capital letters on the other side.