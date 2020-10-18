Rachel Ward Shows Off Fit Figure In Skintight Activewear

On Sunday, October 18, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 624,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a white wall. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel sizzled in a gray cut out one-shoulder sports bra and matching high-waisted shorts. The skintight activewear, which was manufactured by the clothing brand Bo and Tee, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She finished off the sporty look with her wedding ring set and a pair of chunky tennis shoes.

For the photos, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a ponytail, which allowed fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Rachel sat with her shoulders back and her knees bent on what looked like a rumpled white sheet covering the floor. She pressed the bottom of one of her feet against her thigh and the other on the baseboard. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera, as she parted her full lips.

She altered her position for the following photo by kneeling with her legs spread. She leaned forward and turned her body slightly away from the photographer. Rachel placed one of her hands on her hip and focused her attention on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow such a babe,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“U are beyond gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning as always my gal,” remarked another admirer.

“So gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a pink heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.