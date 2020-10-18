Devin Brugman Shows Off Curvy Figure In Scanty Black Top And Skintight Bottoms

American bombshell Devin Brugman shared a stunning new photo of herself to social media on Sunday, October 18, capturing the hearts of thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model was photographed at the Soho Beach House in Miami, according to the geotag, as the ocean and palm trees filled the background behind her.

Devin was on a balcony with a metal railing as she struck a candid, yet sexy pose. She posed from her left side with her right leg pushed forward as she propped her booty out, showcasing her profile and curves. Her right arm rested on the balcony’s railing and her head was tilted slightly upward while she seemingly smiled.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in slight, natural-looking waves that fell around her back and over her shoulders effortlessly. Devin flaunted her famous physique in a scanty black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders.

The garment was designed with a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob. The model’s sculpted core was also on display as the number was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of salmon-colored athleisure bottoms that tightly hugged her curvy figure, showing off her hips and pert derriere. She accessorized the ensemble with a gold necklace and a number of rings.

In the post’s caption, Devin tagged the yoga-wear clothing company, Alo Yoga.

The eye-catching image was uploaded just three hours ago and has already received more than 14,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with social media users. Dozens of followers also commented on the post to emphasize their admiration for the stunner, showering her with compliments on her famous figure, good looks, and choice of attire.

“You are a very beautiful woman, and so amazing,” one individual wrote, adding a string of pink heart emoji.

“She is fantastic, so sweet,” chimed in another admirer.

“Look at that damn body! Like wtf,” a third fan asserted, inundating their comment with a number of heart-eye emoji.

“You are UNREAL,” a fourth person added, following their sentence with a single heart-eye emoji.

Devin has updated her Instagram account with many jaw-dropping posts this week. On October 15, she shared an image in which she rocked a tiny, powder blue bikini that again showed off her amazing figure. That photo has garnered more than 16,000 likes so far.