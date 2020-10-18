Rachel Cook Rocks A White Crop Top & Reveals What Has A ‘Special Place In My Heart’

Former Playboy model Rachel Cook took to Instagram on Sunday to share a couple of stunning throwback snaps. These were taken when she was back in her home state of Washington a while back and she certainly looked right at home. Variations of pictures from this earlier shoot have appeared on her page before, and her fans made it clear they loved the opportunity to revisit this trip she had taken.

In her caption, Rachel explained that she couldn’t get enough of Mount Ranier, which could be seen in the background. She also indicated that these shots were included in a previous issue of her online magazine Nirvana. She mentioned that this earlier issue held a special place in her heart.

In the first snapshot, Rachel posed in a field and held a daisy in one hand. She wore a blond wig over her short, naturally, brunette tresses, and the locks grazed her shoulders. Then, she added a rust-colored Carhatt beanie over the wig.

The model wore a pair of light-blue denim jeans, although most of her lower body was obscured by the tall brush in the field where she stood. Rachel added a feminine short-sleeved white crop top that had a low scoop neck and a ribbed texture.

In the first photo, Rachel stood to the side and held the daisy out toward the photographer. Her taut tummy was exposed by the low-riding jeans and her short top. The styling of the garment highlighted Rachel’s ample bosom. At the same time, it didn’t reveal too much of her busty assets.

In the second photo, Rachel adjusted her position slightly although she remained in the same spot in the field. She raised one hand up to her chest and gazed off in the distance, past the photographer.

Rachel’s 2.9 million Instagram followers seemed to love revisiting this ensemble and these new-to-them shots. The pair of pictures received more than 25,000 likes and 200 comments during the first hour after the model had uploaded them.

“You belong in nature, it suits you. Even the colors compliment your beautiful skin, the sky your beautiful eyes and the snow, the purity of your soul,” one fan expressed.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” another wrote.

“you are too beautiful for words,” commented a follower.

“MY GOD RACHEL! YOU’RE AN ANGEL FROM HEAVEN!” someone else declared.

The beauty does have a tendency to embrace scenic spots for her photoshoots. Another recent upload of hers was taken in Montana and showed a different, but equally alluring, breathtaking backdrop.

Rachel has become an absolute pro at combining her outdoorsy girl side with her confident and sultry personality. Her fans seemed to think that she managed to strike the perfect balance of those things in this pair of pictures.