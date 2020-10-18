Kate Hudson, 41, Goes Topless & Rocks Skintight Blue Leggings To Celebrate Seven Years Of Fabletics

Kate's post was also to commemorate International Legging Day.

Kate Hudson has a lot to celebrate today. Not only is it the seventh anniversary of her Fabletics clothing line, but it is also International Legging Day — a holiday created by the activewear brand in 2019. The actress took to her Instagram account just moments ago to commemorate both events with smoking hot new post that has become an instant hit with her adoring fans.

The image appeared to be from a professional photoshoot, which was credited to photographer Nino Munoz. Kate was seen posing with her back to the camera as she at on the floor, popping one leg up at the knee while turning her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with a sultry stare. The backdrop behind her was completely blank, ensuring that all the attention remained on the A-lister. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that her followers would be focused on anything else.

The 41-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she rocked nothing more than a pair of skintight, navy blue leggings from Fabletics. The bottoms hugged her lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her derriere and long, lean legs. The pant also featured thick, flattering seams along the sides that further accentuated Kate’s killer curves. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to draw eyes toward her flat tummy abs.

Rather than a workout shirt, or even a sports bra, Kate opted to ditch her top altogether, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page. She wrapped one arm around her bare chest in order to prevent the post from violating Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines, though a teasing glimpse of sideboob still made its way into the shot. Fans were also treated to a look at the star’s toned arms, shoulders, and back.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress wore her blond locks down for the shot, styling them in loose, beachy waves that spilled down her back. A pair of dainty gold earrings peeked out from underneath her locks, adding a hint of bling to her barley there ensemble.

Fans quickly took note of the steamy new addition to Kate’s feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section to congratulate the A-lister on the success of her company, while others couldn’t help but leave a compliment for her age-defying beauty.

“So beautiful and lovely,” one person wrote.

“How can you be so perfect all the time?” asked another fan.

Others took a moment to congratulate her on the success of her company.

“Stunning photos! Happy birthday, Fabletics,” a third follower remarked.

“Congratulations…can’t wait to see what’s next,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 38,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live.