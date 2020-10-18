Kelly Gale Shows Off Perfect Figure In Skimpy Lilac Bikini

Fashion supermodel Kelly Gale sent plenty of her 1.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, October 18, when she uploaded a sizzling new snapshot of her bikini-clad self.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian heritage, was photographed indoors with a large body of water filling the background behind her. She took center stage in the frame as she struck a sultry pose that displayed her toned physique. She stood facing the camera next to a Harvia sauna heater, and popped one hip out to showcase her curves. Both of her hands grabbed her long locks behind her head as she put her left leg forward. She wore a pout on her face and stared directly into the camera’s lens, emitting a seductive energy.

Kelly showed off her statuesque physique in a minuscule lilac-colored bikini. The top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and a bandeau-style body with a deep V-shaped cut in the front. The garment tightly hugged her busty chest and exposed a great deal of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms featured a low-rise cut that accentuated her curvy hips. The side straps were lifted up to her hip bones, highlighting her sculpted midriff.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that she was in a steam room.

The image was quickly met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 31,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. Additionally, over 170 admirers took to the comments section to express their kind thoughts on the model’s form, stunning good looks, and choice of swimwear.

“You are amazing, I am your biggest Spanish fan and hope you come visit,” one individual wrote, adding a Spanish flag emoji to their comment.

“Your body is out of this world, amazing,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of purple heart and fire emoji.

“Sublimely beautiful and breathtaking in that bikini, I hope you are having a fabulous weekend missy,” a third fan asserted.

“What a beautiful woman. Perfect,” a fourth person added, following their message with numerous fire emoji.

Kelly has taken to social media to upload a number of eye-catching posts of herself this week. On October 15, she shared a photo in which she rocked a red string bikini that flaunted her killer figure once again. That content has received more than 46,000 likes so far.